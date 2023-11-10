The surgical team at Langone Health Medical Center said that in the six months since the surgery, which was part of a face transplant, the eye has shown signs of health, including well-functioning blood vessels and a retina that appears to be in good condition.

“The fact that we transplanted an eye is a huge step forward, something we have aspired to for centuries,” said Dr. Eduardo Rodriguez, who led the surgical team, according to Reuters.

Until now, doctors have only been able to transplant the cornea, which is the transparent layer in front of the eye.

Aaron James, who underwent surgery, is a 46-year-old former soldier from Arkansas who survived an accident at work due to exposure to a high electrical current that damaged the left side of his face, nose, mouth, and left eye.

According to Rodriguez, the doctors initially intended to transplant the eyeball as part of a facial transplant for cosmetic purposes, and he stated that they would follow up on what might happen in the future.

There is no connection between the transplanted eye and the brain

Currently, there is no connection between the transplanted eye and the brain through the optic nerve.

To stimulate the healing of the connection between the donor’s and recipient’s optic nerves, surgeons extracted stem cells from the donor’s spinal cord and injected them into the optic nerve during the transplant in the hope that they would replace the damaged cells and protect the nerve.

Rodriguez pointed out that transplanting a living eyeball opens the door to many possibilities, adding that other research teams are developing ways to connect nerve networks in the brain to non-sighted eyes by inserting electrodes, for example, to restore vision.

He continued, explaining: “If we can work with other scientists who are working on finding other ways to restore sight or restore images to the cerebral cortex responsible for processing visual data, I think we will be one step closer.”

James, who retained his sight in his right eye, knew that he might not regain his sight in the transplanted eye, and said that the doctors “never expected that it would work at all, and they told me that from the beginning. I told them that even if I couldn’t see, maybe you could learn something that would benefit the person.” “The next. This is the beginning. I hope this opens a new path.”

However, Rodriguez said that James may regain his sight in the transplanted eye, adding: “I don’t think anyone can claim that he will see. But they cannot claim that he will not see. At this stage, I think we are happy with the result that we achieved through a very technical process.” “.