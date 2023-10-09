On Monday evening, Israeli fighter jets re-bombed the Al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City with new bombing.

Hebrew media pointed to what they called indications of an imminent military ground operation by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip.

For its part, the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), announced on Monday that it would begin executing an Israeli civilian prisoner in exchange for any new Israeli bombing of civilian homes without warning.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for the Izz al-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said, “We announce that every targeting of our people who are safe in their homes without warning will be met with regret by the execution of one of our enemy’s civilian hostages, and we will broadcast this with audio and video.”

Meanwhile, Palestinian factions fired new missile salvos towards Israel.

100 Israeli prisoner

For his part, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said that Hamas captured more than 100 people in the bloody cross-border raid at the weekend.

Cohen added to foreign journalists, “Currently, there are more than 700 people killed and slaughtered. And more than 100 people have been captured.”