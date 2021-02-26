The Embassy of Japan and the Japan House San Pablo present the exhibition for the first time in Argentina “DŌ: on the way to virtue”. It is an exhibition about martial arts from an aesthetic perspective that emphasizes the spirit and philosophy of that country. It can be visited between today on Sunday in the Japanese Garden, in Casares and Berro Avenue.

The reference martial arts are Aikido, Judo, Karate, Kendoo, Kyudo and Sumo. They are those in which, according to Japanese culture, “seek the balance of body and mind,” as reported from the Embassy of Japan through a statement.

“The experience invites you to learn more about the wisdom of the Bushi or Japanese warriors through a tour that includes photos, videos, lectures and live demonstrations, which will give an account of the physical techniques that are part of a very valuable philosophy, which it also provides keys to face difficult times, such as those in the world today, “explained the organizers.

The exhibition is curated by Natasha Barzaghi Geenen, cultural director of Japan House San Pablo, and Guido Ignatti, from the Embassy team in Argentina.

An unprecedented exhibition on martial arts arrives at the Japanese Garden this weekend.

“In a context conditioned by the pandemic, it has been a difficult decision, but we have made progress to make this exhibition a reality,” said Nakamae Takahiro, Japan’s ambassador to Argentina, adding: “Originally intended for indoor spaces, we have adapted it to a outdoor space, where the public respectful of the protocols will be able to enjoy face-to-face demonstrations “.

After the virtual inauguration of this Friday afternoon, during Saturday and Sunday there will be live demonstrations of the different disciplines. In addition, they can be followed virtually and participate in talks through digital platforms.

The Japanese Garden is open from 10 am to 6:45 pm with four shifts of visits. Tickets cost $ 290 and are free for retirees, pensioners, over 65s and under 12s, and people with disabilities with a certificate.