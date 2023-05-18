We are a few hours away from the pronouncement in which the President of the Republic of Ecuador, Guillermo Lasso, has announced the application of Decree 741, with which for the first time in the country this constitutional power is used to dissolve the Assembly and call to elections. This unprecedented event, which is based on the current Constitution, promulgated in 2008 under the correista regime, has put the Ecuadorian citizenry on alert.

What happened and Lasso’s decision have, from the analysis that we can do in these initial moments, several edges. The first: the president is willing to go to his house after ruling first for two years and then for approximately six months with full powers, of course always subject to the Constitution, until the elections are held. Two: it is seen that there is support from the Armed Forces and the police, who were alerted and surrounded the National Parliament, preventing access to legislators and before other personnel. In other words, this support from the forces of order in the country can be inferred. The third is a question: who are the main beneficiaries of this president’s decision?

Those who are best prepared to carry out a presidential candidacy and also have a good performance in the legislatures will be the members of the party of former president Rafael Correa. This formation has just overcome a very complicated situation in the previous presidential elections, but in the last local elections it has obtained the most important mayors and prefectures in the country and a very significant number of mayors and sectional authorities. The decision puts them in a very advantageous and expectant situation in the face of an immediate electoral process.

One concern that exists in the country is the lack of other leadership, especially in the sector of the right and the center, to counteract what could be an overwhelming participation of the UNES party, the previous Citizens’ Revolution of Correa and, therefore, , there could be an advance of the so-called socialism of the 21st century that is in force in many Latin American countries.

What can the citizens do? To the people who live in anguish due to the insecurity that has increased in recent times, be aware of the importance of the processes that follow, especially the electoral process, and demand that the president, who now no longer has that that his bills are not approved by Parliament, he can make an effective social policy that vindicates his Government. On the other hand, citizens have to reflect deeply on what will be the electoral options that will be presented.

Political parties have an enormous responsibility in this sense of proposing better cadres that do not replicate what has happened in the Legislative Assembly with parliamentarians who have not lived up to the circumstances, have been involved in shameful situations and have terrible qualifications in front of the citizenry. . The great unknown will be the Pachakutik Movement, the Conaie, as an indigenous organization, and other parties such as the Democratic Left and the Social Christian Party, which could be hit hard by an immediate electoral process, given the wear and tear they have suffered over the last couple of years. , especially in the face of the failure of mayors such as Guayaquil, in the previous period.

The climate of political instability worries economic and social actors, which contributes to the deterioration of the living conditions of a large majority of the Ecuadorian people.

Rosalia Arteaga Serrano she was president of Ecuador between February 6 and 11, 1997. She is also a former vice president.

