The medical team at Al Qasimi Hospital for Women, Maternity and Children of the Emirates Health Services Corporation succeeded in performing the first heart surgery to connect the ductus arteriosus, for an infant in the intensive care unit for premature babies, in a step that confirms its keenness to provide the highest levels of care and attention based on its world-class medical experience and efforts. Efforts to enhance the gains of the health sector, and raise the competitiveness of the health care sector internationally.

The Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector at the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Issam Al Zarouni, stressed the importance of the successive medical achievements achieved by the health facilities of the Corporation, which contribute to strengthening its leadership and position in the field of providing the highest standards of treatment services locally and regionally, indicating that the Corporation continues to support the reality of Health care to achieve its aspirations and strategic goals aimed at ensuring the promotion of a healthy quality of life and the provision of comprehensive and integrated health services to all members of society.

In turn, the Director of Al Qasimi Hospital for Women, Maternity and Children, Dr. Safia Al-Khaja, praised the efforts of the medical team and their fruitful cooperation, which achieved this success in line with international best practices in this regard, explaining that the medical surgical team, in cooperation with the Intensive Care Department for premature infants, was unanimous in performing urgent surgical intervention for the child inside ( The incubator) in the Intensive Care Department for premature babies, which was crowned with success, stressing that the operation that was performed is the beginning of the journey of excellence in conducting such operations for other similar cases, in order to preserve the safety of children and reduce possible complications.

For her part, the Director of Al Qasimi Hospital for Women, Maternity and Children reported on the preparations taken by the hospital, as it created all the conditions and capabilities that facilitate the surgical procedure inside the department without the need to transfer the child to the operating room, which resulted in the complete success of this surgery.

The ductus arteriosus is a link between the main pulmonary artery and the main general aorta, and it is a duct that closes during the first days from birth to two weeks of age. , which may prolong the period of need for artificial respiration, prolong the period of dependence on intravenous nutrition, and also prolong the period of the child’s stay in the hospital, which has some negative effects represented in the exposure of the child to infections and thus affecting the care plan for the premature baby.