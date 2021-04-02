Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

Real Madrid’s clinic was crowded throughout the current season with stars with various injuries, and some of them lasted for months, and others repeated them more than once, compared to the injuries that occur in any other European clubs, which are much less than what the Spanish team faced this season in particular. And the last to rejoin the “royal clinic” is the star Sergio Ramos, the heart of the defense and the captain of the team, after he was injured during his country’s match against Kosovo in the European qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.

The world Goal website, in its French version, stated that the recurrence of the Madrid stars ’injuries has become a familiar scene, but it greatly bothered the French Zinedine Zidane, the Real Madrid coach, especially since the injuries increased during the recent period, which represents the most important and decisive period of the season, where he fights the“ Merengue ” On two important fronts: the Spanish League “La Liga” and the European Champions League “The Champions League”, and in the coming days he will play 3 matches of great importance, as Liverpool face the English in two round-and-return matches, in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, separated by another important confrontation. In front of Barcelona in the famous Spanish “El Clasico” in the “La Liga”.

But the site indicated that there is worse than that for the fans of Real Madrid, as they have not witnessed any reinforcement or support for new players for their team two years ago. They even joke that their club has scored more injuries to its players than it has scored in La Liga this season. !

The site added that the team has witnessed so far this season at least 50 injuries in its ranks, while its players have scored only 49 goals in the “La Liga” since the beginning of the season!

The site said that this situation is unique in its kind in the major European leagues, and that it does not serve Zidane at all.

The club management announced in a statement that Ramos was injured in his left leg, and that he needed at least a month for treatment and rehabilitation, which worries the “Merengi” fans and his fans, given the important role played by the Andalusian star Ramos in important and decisive matches.