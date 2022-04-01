Sadio Mane’s contract with Liverpool expires at the end of the 2023 season after joining the Reds from Southampton in the summer of 2016.

Sadio Mane’s agent commented on the renewal of the Senegalese player’s contract with Liverpool via the “Liverpool Echo” website: “Negotiations with Reds officials for the renewal have stopped at the moment.”

Bezemir continued, “We have negotiated for a long time with Liverpool FC about renewing the contract, but suddenly these negotiations stopped during the last period.”

And Mane’s agent concluded: “We are waiting for the end of the current season to open the line of negotiations again with Liverpool and determine his acceptable step.”

Thus, Liverpool faces the risk of losing the duo Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane at the end of the current season if they do not renew their contracts, because they do not lose for free after the end of the next season.