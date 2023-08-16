An Asian traveler thought he would get away with his crime, after he stole a number of luxury perfume packages, in addition to three drones, a smart watch, and several electronic gaming devices from the free market at Dubai Airport, and left for his country.

However, upon his return, he was surprised by the documentation of his crime, the identification of his identity, and his arrest while entering the country.

The accused was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which charged him with theft, and referred him to the Misdemeanor Court, which sentenced him to one month in prison after using a measure of leniency with him, in addition to a fine, and deportation from the state.

In detail, the facts of the case stated that the accused was on his way to leave the country during last January and entered the duty free market at Dubai Airport, inspected the exhibits and seized six perfume bottles of different types, drones, a smart watch, in addition to a gaming device, and other items at an estimated value of 8000. dirhams, picked it up from the shelves and put it in a plastic bag, then left the market without paying its value and left the country.

The assistant for the prevention of losses in the free market stated in the seizure report that a traveler entered the duty-free market, went to the place of perfume, picked up a luxury bottle and put it in the pocket of the jacket he was wearing, then went to another type and took a bottle that he put in his pocket, and continued to behave in this way, picking up four bottles.

The witness said that the accused later went to the electronics sale area, and brought a large bag and placed three drones in it, and also stole several technology products and placed them inside the bag belonging to the free market, and left the place without paying the value of those products, and then he was notified incident police.

According to the arrest report, the identity of the accused was determined and a circular was issued regarding him. During his attempt to re-enter the country, about four months after he committed the crime, he was surprised by his arrest and seized a quantity of the products he had stolen.

When asked about the arrest report and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he stated that he was on his way to the United States, went to the free market at the airport and seized six bottles of luxury perfumes, in addition to drones with their accessories, an electronic game device, a phone charger and a smart watch, and put them in a bag. Handicrafts were in his possession, and he left without paying for them, pointing out that he did not expect to reach him, but it was seized during his return to the state.

For its part, the court stated that the definitive evidence established the accusation against the accused, and this was supported by his confession of having committed the incident, in addition to the statement of the amount, and then the court ruled his conviction, and sentenced him to one month in prison after using a measure of clemency with him, and fined him an amount of 7983 dirhams, the value of the money. proceeds from the crime, and deportation from the state.