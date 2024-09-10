Psychologist Melehin: People with Alzheimer’s disease can become victims of fraudsters

As Alzheimer’s disease develops, people often cannot recognize lies and irony, so they become victims of fraudsters, said Alexey Melehin, Associate Professor, Psychoanalyst, Clinical Psychologist of the Highest Qualification Category, Cognitive Behavioral Therapist, and Somnologist, Psychology. An Unobvious Sign of the Development of Senile Dementia, Expert named in a comment for aif.ru.

According to Melehin, one of the early manifestations of Alzheimer’s disease is a change in social cognition. A person has problems recognizing faces, lies and irony. Difficulties also arise in recognizing the ornateness of phrases and metaphors. Such a person is unable to understand when he is being misled, the doctor added.

“And, of course, with difficulties in recognizing deception, changes in memory for faces, difficulties in understanding non-literal statements, people with the onset of Alzheimer’s disease more often become victims of fraudsters,” the expert explained. At the same time, the psychologist drew attention to the fact that the same problems can appear in elderly people without mental problems.

Earlier, dementia expert Katherine Jenkins said that unusual behaviour in shops is a sign of the development of Alzheimer’s disease. According to her, people with mental health problems buy the same products, forgetting that they already have them at home.