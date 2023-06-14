A woman resorted to impersonating another Gulf woman, and using her identity card, but her bad luck led her to seize her, given that the woman who impersonated her is wanted by the police and is included in the periodic examination schedule for drug users, and she was charged with using a valid official document in the name of another person, and she was referred to the criminal court In Dubai, she was imprisoned for three months and deported from the country.

In detail, the incident began when a Dubai police security patrol suspected a woman who was behaving suspiciously and wearing the distinctive dress of Gulf women. Wanted for periodic examination in another emirate according to the specific system for drug users, and by questioning the accused, she admitted that the identity card that was found in her possession did not belong to her, and that she used it to clear her affairs because she had entered the country illegally.

After examining the case by a court of first instance, it ruled in her presence to imprison her for three months for what was assigned to her, to deport her from the state, and to confiscate the document that was seized in her possession.

For its part, the Public Prosecution appealed the ruling before the Court of Appeal, stating that it was marred by an error in the application of the law by confiscating the seized identity card, as it was a valid document seized by the accused without the knowledge of the owner of the card, and the Public Prosecution requested to cancel the confiscation.

The defendant also appealed against the initial judgment and asked for the judgment to be annulled, but she did not appear before the court in the session set for hearing the appeal, and then the prosecution requested that her appeal be rejected and the preliminary judgment be upheld with the confiscation annulled.

After examining the appeals submitted, the Court of Appeal upheld the prison sentence and responded to the Public Prosecution’s request to cancel the confiscation of the seized official document.