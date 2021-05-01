The hunt continues. Until minute 75, a cold sweat ran down all the pores of our skin as Madridistas. Again he smelled like a league trigger against a theoretically inferior opponent. It happened here with Cádiz, Alavés and Levante, or in Elche, Getafe and Pamplona, ​​precisely against Osasuna. The threatening 0-0 and casualties did not invite optimism. But there was a colossus that rose above all, Eder Militao, who disguised himself as the best version of Sergio Ramos and consummated his great game against the Navarrese with a header that banished the ghosts of failure and reactivated the hunt for Atleti and the dream of the Double. Militao always believed, he was the one who finished the most in his furious climbs to the Osasuna area (what a goal Sergio Herrera!) And the one who marked the way for his teammates so that they did not think about London and yes about what was at stake today. His compatriot Rodrygo, in the half hour he had, also caused the climate change of the game by playing with vigor, verticality and impudence. The Samba thundered at the Di Stéfano when Casemiro made it 2-0 for tranquility by inadvertently finishing off an ‘assist’ from Benzema. A lucky goal, but fair. Case deserves it.

Zidane, happy. On Labor Day, Zidane’s Madrid worked on the three points and the right to continue in the fight. The Frenchman already warned him the day before when they asked him if what Madrid was doing this season was a miracle due to the plague of casualties due to injuries and the coronavirus: “It is not a miracle. This is work, there are many here who work. Players believe in what we do on the field. There is a lot of dedication to what we do … ”. The funny thing is that Barça can now help Madrid win the League if they knock Atleti del Cholo down at the Camp Nou. It is so morbid that I prefer not to imagine it. It would be nice, right?

The kids. Another of the good readings of Madrid on this happy Saturday is the appearance of the homegrown players in their best version. Again Antonio Blanco doing double pivot with Casemiro. The Cordoba is huge. With him in the eleven, the partial is 5-0 (0-3 in Cádiz and 2-0 at Osasuna). And very good minutes from Miguel Gutiérrez (a piece of left back that Madrid has there for the future) and the combative Arribas. And well Isco in that final stretch, to be fair with the Malaga. He threw the corner to Militao and drew several very showy plays. This is the Isco we all want.

The day of the quarry. And speaking of homegrown players, on this May 1 there are beautiful meringues memories related to its historic Factory. On this same day in 1980, Castilla eliminated Real Sociedad de Arconada, Zamora and Satrústegui in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey. They won 2-0 against the Donostiarras, who were leaders in the League at that time, in a sunny and crowded Bernabéu, with goals from Pineda and Bernal. In addition, Agustín saved López Ufarte a penalty. The subsidiary would play a month later the final against their older brothers, who beat them mercilessly 6-1 (Juanito, Camacho, Benito, Santillana and company did not marry anyone). And on May 1, 1990, Madrid’s Juvenil won the League at the Mini Estadi by defeating Barça 1-3, with goals from Alfonso Pérez, Toril and Velasco. White quarry!

Happy kids. The victory goes to Gonzalo Matute, the boy of my admired friend Edu, enthusiastic president of the Peña de Rincón de Soto (La Rioja), who proudly saw his eight-year-old son, a Kroos fan, made his First Communion in Azagra dressed completely from Real Madrid. And the triumph goes to my mother, who will turn 85 next week and continues to give me life and strength with her transparent smile. Today is your day, mom. I love you.