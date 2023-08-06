The fantastic victory of Espargarò

He thought about interrupting Ducati’s streak of five consecutive wins in the Sunday race Aleix Espargarò with his Aprilia, capable of to cross the finish line first at the British Grand Prix after a full attack run. It was not at all easy to get back from twelfth square of the starting gridbut the expert Spanish rider was able to take advantage of an excellent start, moving up to sixth place already at the beginning of the second lap, and then recovering position after position.

Marco Bezzecchi’s crash then paved the way for him to chase down Francesco Bagnaia, with the Aprilia quickly closing the gap of just over a second that separated the two bikes. With the arrival of the rain, Aleix Espargarò’s plans got complicated, who from a duel found himself facing a fight with no holds barred with four rivals, given the reunion of Maverick Vinales, Brad Binder and Miguel Oliveira. The Spaniard was relegated to fourth position, but then managed to climb back up to victory, with a masterful overtaking on the last lap against Bagnaia. Aleix Espargarò thus gave himself his second career victory, climbing up to sixth place in the world standings with 107 points.

Aleix Espargarò’s words to Sky

“There are days when you feel you have something more, you feel you are invincible. Today I felt this, even if maybe it wasn’t like that. Already from the formation lap I knew I had incredible traction. Pecco was managing the tire a lot, I wanted to overtake him and go away. But then he started to rain and I was desperate – I said to myself: ‘But why today?’ – and so I waited for the last lap and passed.

Either I pass very easily or I don’t pass at all. The day I manage to overtake I can pass five, other times in twenty laps I don’t overtake anyone. It’s not good, because I can’t pass if I’m not much higher. Today I had a spectacular feeling on the front and rear. The rain? A life in three minutes. The lead I had disappeared when it started to rain. I lost focus a bit when Brad and Maverick passed me. What Pecco did from up front is much more difficult than what I did, because it was enough for me to stay in the slipstream. Either I used to spend it at 3 or there in Maggots, and that’s what it was. Great Aprilia with 3 bikes in the top 5, here we come!“