Harold Tejada (Astana) ends up as the best Colombian in the general classification of the Tour de France 2023.

Tejada will finish the French round 2 hours, 47 minutes and 46 seconds behind Jonas Vingegaard (umbo), the great champion of the race.

Speechless

“From the age of 17 in Pitalito, Huíla, I have been a cyclist. Thanks to the fact that my mother, Gladys, was mayor of that municipality and she supported the schools,” she told Tejada TIME.

And he added: “I started in football, I was a defender and I was doing well, but then I decided on cycling.

Tejada was born on April 27, 1997 and says that his father was always fond of sports, cycling.

“My dad, Alberto, was a hobby cyclist, but a practicing soccer player. He also played basketball, he was one of the athletes of the time,” said the Colombian cyclist.

He has played four big ones and this Sunday he will finish his fifth three-week competition in Paris.

He has run the Tour twice, was 45 in 2022 and will end up as the best in the country in the 2023 edition.

In it Italy spin It has appeared twice, being 36 in 2021 and 54 in 2022.

He has only been in the Back to Spainit happened in 2022 and he ended 65.

“I had a serious problem in 2016. At the age of 18 I went to the Under-23 category, but knee pain prevented me from continuing. I thought about getting off the bike, but Gabriel Jaime Velez He gave me confidence all year and I continued,” he said.

He won a stage in the Tour de l’Avenir in 20169 and that opened the doors for the great teams in the world to take him into account.

He has been at Astana since 2020 and has been able to lead the group. He will not only be the best Colombian in TYopur, but also in the Kazakh team.

His career

2018: 31 Tour de l’Avenir

2019: Sub-23 time trial and road champion / 20 Colombia 2.1 / 27 Tour de l’Avenir.

2020: 23 Tour of the Algarve / 6 Mont Ventoux / 53 Giro de Lombardy / 45 Tour de France.

2021: 37 Tour of Provence / 18 VAR Tour / 51 Tour of Catalonia / 36 Tour of Italy / 65 Tour of Burgos / 51 Tour of Tuscany.

2022: 12 Tour of Andalusia / Tirreno-Adriatico Retreat / 20 Tour of Romandie / 56 Tour of Italy / 14 Tour of Poland / 65 Tour of Spain.

2023: 18 Tour of San Juan / 20 Tour of Oman / 41 UAE Tour / 21 Tour of Romandie / |10 Tour of Switzerland.

