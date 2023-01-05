Emergency services have completed work at the place where the suspicious package was received by the Russian Embassy in Latvia. The unknown substance found there was sent for examination to the laboratory. This was announced on Wednesday, January 4, by the portal LSM with reference to the State Police.

It is noted that the state police launched a departmental investigation into the incident, and a conclusion is expected on the composition of the substance. It is expected that a decision will be made on the direction of the material.

Earlier that day, the State Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) of Latvia, as well as the state police, received a message from the building of the Russian Embassy in Riga about a suspicious package. Emergency services went to the scene to check the contents of the package.

Earlier, on November 17, it was reported that on November 12, unknown people tried to attack the Russian Embassy in Poland twice. Flames and bottles with a combustible substance were thrown through the embassy fence. As Ivan Nechaev, deputy director of the information and press department of the Russian Foreign Ministry, noted, the police in Warsaw passively watched what was happening and did not try to detain the intruders.

Later, on December 2, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation Yevgeny Ivanov, at a meeting of the Chairman of the Federation Council with secretaries of state – deputy heads of federal executive bodies, said that abroad complicate the work of Russian diplomatic missions in order to make the conditions for their functioning unbearable.