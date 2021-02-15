A group of scientists led by biogeographer Hugh Griffiths of the British Antarctic Survey, who drilled wells in the Filchner Ice Shelf, lifted from a depth of 900 meters a rock covered with an unknown species of animals similar to sponges.

In a scientific journal Frontiers in Marine Science a description of these animals has been published.

So far, scientists have managed to find out that the new species of sponges feeds by passing water through themselves and capturing nutrients from it. However, researchers still have to answer the questions: how did these animals get under the ice shelves, how do they survive, given that they are immobile and completely dependent on the influx of water.

Before meeting with a new type of sponges, scientists found in the ice only mobile creatures – small fish, worms, jellyfish or krill, which can search for food and move after it on their own.

Earlier, scientists from the Queensland Museum discovered species of predatory sponges unknown to science in the Great Australian Bay at a depth of more than three kilometers. Sponges are multicellular animals that forage by filtering running seawater, but predatory species have adapted to hunt other underwater creatures, such as small crustaceans.