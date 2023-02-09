Everything was ready for the round of 16 of the French Cup. Before it all started, there was already a spectacular atmosphere, worthy of a high-voltage match of a significant caliber. And it is that every time he faces the psg and the Olympic Marseilleis synonymous with high intensity football and is that historically it is a match that always brings a very good production.
Cristophe Galtier’s team had everything available on the list for this match and that is kylian mbappe, one of its greatest attractions, could only be a participant in this meeting but from the sofa at home. The absence of the French attacker, had an important impact on the development of the first game.
The match began with great intensity on both sides. PSG started controlling the game, but the effort of the Marseilles He managed to contrast the attempt of the Parisians with suffocating pressure, covering most of the spaces and generating dangerous chances with each possession they had. The Chilean Alexis Sanchez He was in charge of opening the can in minute 31′, from the penalty spot.
Sergio Ramos managed to tie everything at the end of the first part, with a spectacular header. Just at the moment where Olympique de Marseille had the advantage and even gave the feeling that they deserved more. The game continued in the dynamics that Marseille printed, what Sánchez’s team wanted was played. Marseille once again managed to get up on the scoreboard with a spectacular goal from Malinovskyiwhich broke the bow of Donnarumma after a lost possession by Neymar.
Everything seemed to turn in favor of Marseille, who was constantly trying to put an end to a PSG that did not seem to have a route or a plan drawn up, but rather the deep hope that its stars could solve everything. Messi and neymar they tried to unbalance and hit the scoreboard, but they couldn’t get the result.
Cristophe Galtier’s team did not respond after being hit by Marseille’s second goal and was finally knocked out of the French Cup, leaving a worrying image for their fans, who They already began to question whether Galtier was the right coach to manage this team that seems to suffer from the ideas and identity of the game.
