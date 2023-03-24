SHOT: unknown projectile found near CHPP-20 in Moscow, area cordoned off

In Moscow, an unknown projectile was found near CHPP-20. This was announced on Friday, March 24 Telegram-channel Shot with reference to own sources.

According to the channel, the projectile, presumably, may be a mine. The object was found 50 meters from the checkpoint at the fence of the combined heat and power plant at 13 Vavilov Street.

It is clarified that at the moment the territory has been cordoned off, sappers should arrive at the scene of the incident.

Earlier, drones tried four times in two days to attack the Druzhba oil pipeline in the Bryansk region. Due to frequent attacks on the territory of the oil pipeline, a military patrol was put up. There were no casualties or damage as a result of the attacks.