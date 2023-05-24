In the Rostov region, an unknown person with explosives tried to break through the border

An unknown person with explosives tried to break into the territory of the Rostov region near the Veselo-Voznesenka checkpoint. This is reported Telegram-SHOT channel.

The man climbed over the fence and headed towards the forest belt near the Maksimov farm. Russian border guards chased the intruder.

When he realized that he could not escape, he blew himself up. The identity of the man is being established.