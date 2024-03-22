An unknown person was detained on the territory of Crocus City Hall

An unknown person was detained on the territory of Crocus City Hall. This is reported “News”.

In the footage, security forces are leading him into a car. Details are still unknown.

On the evening of March 22, a group of unknown people in camouflage opened targeted fire at visitors to the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk. At least five terrorists armed with machine guns were reported. Eyewitnesses described them as men with beards and wearing bulletproof vests. In addition, an explosion occurred in the building and a fire started.