An unknown person reported about the mining of a court in Kuzbass, demanding to transfer one million hryvnias to him

The Kemerovo District Court in Kuzbass received an anonymous letter about the mining of the building, the sender demanded to transfer one million hryvnias to him. Writes about it RIA News with reference to the joint press center of the courts of the region.

The attacker said that he intended to blow up the courthouse if the specified amount was not transferred to him within an hour. After receiving the threat, the representatives of the court contacted the police. The building was checked and no explosives were found. “Currently, the court is working as usual according to the established schedule,” the press center said.

Earlier, an unknown person reported to the emergency services of Moscow about the mining of all the shopping centers of the capital. It was noted that the message could come from Ukraine.