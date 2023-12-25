In the Moscow region, an unknown person kidnapped a 70-year-old pensioner in the trunk of a car.

In the Moscow region, an unknown person kidnapped a 70-year-old pensioner in the trunk of a car. This is reported by Baza.

According to the publication, on the afternoon of December 23, a 42-year-old resident of Moscow contacted the police and reported her mother missing. According to the woman, the pensioner called her and told her about the abduction, after which contact with her disappeared. The abducted woman managed to say that she was hit on the head and shoved into the trunk.

The police were able to find out that on the morning of December 23, the pensioner left the house and went to the railway station, where she boarded an electric train and went to the Topkanovo station. From there, judging by the CCTV cameras, she went towards the neighboring village, but then her trail disappeared.

Security forces continue their search and are trying to identify the vehicles driving along the highway. Investigators opened a criminal case under Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Earlier it became known that a 20-year-old local resident who pretended to be kidnapped for ransom would appear in court in St. Petersburg.