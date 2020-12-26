An explosion took place near the Obraztsov Puppet Theater on Sadovo-Samotechnaya Street (Central Administrative District of Moscow). On Saturday, December 26, REN TV reports.

According to preliminary data, an unknown 30-year-old man with a beard tried to plant an explosive package under a car parked next to the theater. However, at some point he was noticed, after which he fled, leaving an explosive package at the walls of the theater, and then remotely activated it. Nobody was hurt as a result of the incident.

