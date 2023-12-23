RusVesna: an unknown person detonated a grenade at a party of the BBC Russian Service in Riga

An unknown person detonated a training grenade at a party of the BBC Russian Service in Riga, reports Telegram-channel “Military Correspondents of the Russian Spring”.

According to his information, the grenade stunned several people. Journalists connected the incident with their professional activities.

The meeting took place in the Riga bar Čē. By 23:00, the only visitors left in the establishment were the publication’s employees. Then a man looked into the hall and threw an RGD-5 training grenade at the feet of those present.

The unknown person fled in a black BMW. Police officers arrived at the scene.

On December 15, a deputy from the party of Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky “Servant of the People” Sergei Batrin exploded two RGD-5 grenades and one F-1 during a meeting of the village council in the Transcarpathian region.