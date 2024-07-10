An unknown people’s settlement was found in the Tula region

Specialists from the Kulikovo Pole Museum-Reserve have found a settlement of an unknown people in the Tula Region. The magazine writes about this “Homeland”.

According to scientists, this place is 2,200 years old. Its age was determined by a copper coin weighing 1.98 grams, which was minted in Panticapaeum in 275-245 BC. Also, fragments of ancient ceramics found indicated the era of the settlement’s origin.

The settlement was discovered in the territory of Bolshaya Tula, on the right bank of the Sukhaya Voronka River, not far from the village of Strukovo. From the side of the field, it was protected by several ramparts two meters high and ditches up to 1.5 meters deep. Behind the ramparts was a large settlement. Candidate of Historical Sciences, head of the archaeological research department of the State Museum-Reserve “Kulikovo Pole” Evgeny Stolyarov suggested that representatives of the Yukhnov culture lived there. “One of those that existed in the early Iron Age in the forest zone of the European part of Russia,” he explained.

Stolyarov noted that the discovered settlement opens up previously unknown pages of the history of the Tula region, since representatives of the Yukhnov culture settled only in the areas of Podesenye, Kursk Poseymye and the right bank of the Upper Oka.

