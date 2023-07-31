SHOT: An unknown person set fire to equipment on a railway in the Krasnoyarsk Territory

An unknown person set fire to equipment on a railway in the Krasnoyarsk Territory. This is reported Telegram-SHOT channel.

The sabotage occurred near Sharypovo station on a dead-end railway track at about 5 am. The attacker left an empty Coke bottle, a pack of cigarettes and a Hot Pepper pepper spray at the scene of the arson.

As a result of the incident, two relay cabinets were burned, which were responsible for the alarm, centralization and blocking systems. The fire went out. The incident did not affect the schedule of trains, as they did not run on this section. The dead end track was not electrified.

On July 30, law enforcement officers of the Kaluga region launched a search for an unknown saboteur who set fire to the railway. The attacker opened the door of the relay cabinet, doused the equipment inside with flammable liquid and set it on fire. Due to sabotage, the Moscow-Anapa train was delayed.