Deputy head of the department for mobilization work Rzhitsky shot dead in Krasnodar

In Krasnodar, an unknown killer shot dead the deputy head of the city department for mobilization work, Stanislav Rzhitsky. On Monday, July 10, reports Telegram-SHOT channel.

According to the publication, the killer ambushed the former 42-year-old commander of the Krasnodar submarine when he went for a morning run near the Olimp sports complex. An unknown assailant shot Rzhitsky four times in the back and chest. The officer died from his wounds at the scene of the crime.

The Ukrainian media accused the deceased of involvement in the launch of Kalibr missiles at facilities in Ukraine.