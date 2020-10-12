A green liquid of unknown origin arrives at the Moskva River. About this on Monday, October 12, writes TASS citing a source in the emergency services.

“In the area of ​​Prechistenskaya embankment, green liquid enters the Moskva River through a drain. Employees of Mosvodostok are working on the spot, who take water samples, ”said the source.

He clarified that according to preliminary data, the liquid flows out of the sewer.

A boat of the Moscow City Search and Rescue Service on water bodies is also on duty.

State Unitary Enterprise Mosvodostok confirmed reports of liquid entering the reservoir.

“Employees have left, there is a fact of dumping. We work on site, “the TV channel quoted the enterprise as saying. REN TV.

On September 25, it became known that the Moscow Region will receive additional funds in the amount of 646 million rubles for the rehabilitation of the Volga River. The region will accelerate the construction and reconstruction of treatment facilities. Within the framework of the federal project “Rehabilitation of the Volga”, it is planned to improve the condition of the river by reducing the volume of polluted wastewater entering the reservoir.