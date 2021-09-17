Moreover, they have become without any monthly financial returns that they were getting from the previous government, while they are deeply concerned about their remaining families inside the country, due to an expected retaliation by the Taliban movement, especially because they called in previous periods to resist the movement internally and not to recognize it externally.

However, they cannot obtain political asylum easily, as this may have future consequences for them from the Taliban.

One of these diplomats was working in the commercial section of the Afghan embassy in the Indian capital, New Delhi, who refused to reveal his name. In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, he explained his situation with the rest of his diplomatic colleagues.

He said, “For at least two weeks, we prefer not to receive any emails, because they may include our invitation to return to Afghanistan, which we cannot do in any way, for fear of our personal lives, and of course what our families might be exposed to. All diplomats live in a kind of hiding. from doing business or any other activity.

He continued, “Only in the United States and European countries do Afghan diplomats feel a kind of safety, because the process of obtaining political asylum and social security is often secured by those governments, and hundreds of others in other countries feel very concerned, because obtaining political asylum is not an issue.” facilitated”.

He added, “Because most of these governments will take their relationship with the Taliban into account, and even if we get that right, standards of living and social and health security will decline completely, which will lead to the collapse of our families and our lives often.”

The Acting Afghan Foreign Minister, Mullah Amir Khan Muttaki, had said earlier that his ministry had sent letters to all Afghan embassies, asking Afghan diplomats to continue working.

However, a comprehensive majority of Afghan diplomats rejected that request, recalling that “the Taliban movement seeks to use them to promote its discourse and strategy, in particular to obtain international recognition and create mechanisms for obtaining international aid,” considering that “this proposal of cooperation is only temporary, and that the movement will seek in the future for a complete change.” crews with their own personnel.

Unaudited figures say that there are about 3,000 diplomats and employees working in Afghan embassies and consulates abroad, as a result of a great effort of education and training made by the Afghan government since 2001, following the US invasion of Afghanistan.

During the first phase of the Taliban’s rule of Afghanistan (1996-2001), there was no Afghan foreign diplomatic institution, and after the international recognition of the government of President Hamid Karzai at that time, this institution grew with the passage of time, as Afghan embassies and consulates were spread around the world, including African and South American countries.

In an interview with “Sky News Arabia”, the researcher and Afghan security expert, Tamargi Hasdran, explained the complexities of these Afghan diplomats obtaining the right to asylum and residence in the countries of their presence.

He said: “In principle, for these people to apply for asylum means severing their links with Afghanistan, with their properties, families and interests, and even documents that prove their levels of education and knowledge, and this is not what their close families may be subjected to pressure.”

Hasdran continued: “But the most important thing is the choices of these countries themselves, as many of them will not grant that right because they seek to maintain a link with the Taliban, and do not want an absolute escalation with them, which may reach the point of confrontation.”

He added, “The other issue is related to the interests of these countries. There are thousands of economic, diplomatic, cultural and even political agreements that these countries have tied with the previous Afghan government, and seek to force the Taliban movement to abide by them, and if the new authority is devoid of a diplomatic administration, these countries will lose that possibility.”

In fact, dozens of Afghan diplomats have applied for political asylum, especially in the countries of the European system and the United States, but observers believe that the clear majority of Afghan diplomats are waiting for the United Nations decision on handing over the seat of Afghanistan to the Taliban movement, which if not, these diplomats will be protected Permanent access to the frozen Afghan funds, in addition to the possibility of representing any part of the territory of Afghanistan, if it is outside the control of the Taliban.