An Arab man wasted seven years that he spent inside the country, taking advantage of the promising opportunities that were made available to him, by taking an illegal path to obtain residency for his family members. He tried to circumvent the requirements of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs regarding the necessity of having housing for the family and submitting a contract stating that, and he resorted to a forger to prepare an illegal contract. Correctly submit it to the competent authorities. The employee revealed the forgery, so he referred him to the police and then to the Public Prosecution, which referred him to the misdemeanor court, where he was sentenced to three months in prison and deportation from the state.

