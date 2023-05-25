Mash: an unidentified UAV was following a military echelon train in the sky over the Samara region

An unidentified unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) followed a military echelon train in the sky over the Samara region. What happened in the Russian region is reported in Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the publication, the driver noticed the drone near the Pokhvistnevo station. The man told the officer what had happened.

After that, they decided to stop the train and go in search of a drone.