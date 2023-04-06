The 4 people who killed Maurizio Cerrato, the father who defended his daughter, were sentenced to 23 years in prison

The conviction has arrived for those responsible for the death of Maurice Cerrato, the father who lost his life defending his daughter. The story dates back to April 2021.

The girl had argued with the four convicts because of a parking lot, illegally occupied with a chair. The father Maurizio Cerrato, 61 years old, had come down to understand what was happening and for calm the waters.

She had parked her car and then had her tires slashed. An argument immediately arose with those four people who had attacked her. Maurizio Cerrato had reached her daughter, to appease her tones and then had moved the car, waiting to have it repaired. But he had been reached in that private parking lot and attacked. Brutally beaten and eventually stabbed.

A straight blow to the heartwhich left him no escape. The 61-year-old was urgently transported to the San Leonardo hospital in Castellammare di Stabia, where he unfortunately died shortly after.

Two years later, the four perpetrators were sentenced.

The deputy prosecutor had asked for life sentences, but the judge sentenced them to 23 years’ imprisonment for breaking the life of a family man.

The story of Maurizio Cerrato’s daughter

Horror movie scenes, I’ve never seen anything like this. She started hitting me and I defended myself as best I could. Giorgio’s sister, who was at that moment in a fight with my father, repeatedly hit me on her face and legs. So much so that the following days I could hardly move from the bed. The blows were so severe that I had to resort to the operation of the nasal septum. An intervention of which I still bear the signs.