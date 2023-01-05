The Arab employee, Jaafar Muhammad Ahmed, finished his work late at night, and moved quickly to his home in the Emirate of Sharjah to celebrate with his family on New Year’s Eve 2023, but he did not notice the oil lamp on the car screen, which indicated that the fuel was soon running out, and when he reached the beginning of the bridge Al Maktoum, the vehicle stopped.

Jaafar realized that it was difficult to get help at this time, which is minutes before midnight on the first of January, and despite his conviction that the Dubai police are completely busy securing more than a million visitors who witness the emirate’s celebrations on this happy occasion, but he decided to call the emergency number (999), and he was The response surprised him by all accounts, as the recipient of the call answered him cordially, and asked him about the problem and his location, and within minutes a police patrol arrived at him. They responded to him with a smile, saying: “Dubai Police is at the service of everyone.”

Jaafar assured «Emirates Today» that what happened with him was an unforgettable experience, saying: «We read a lot about the wonderful humanitarian attitudes of Dubai policemen with members of society of all nationalities, but I never expected that I would receive this treatment, despite my realization, by virtue of my work, that they are On alert, in light of securing more than a million visitors for New Year’s celebrations, and the emirate’s streets are crowded with visitors from inside and outside the country.

He pointed out that he tried at first to get help from his friends, but everyone was busy with the celebrations, and it took hours to reach him, so he decided to shyly call the Dubai police, and at the beginning of the call he apologized for the situation, but he was met with a friendly response, without any blame or even denunciation of his behavior. The call recipient from the command and control room asked him about the problem, then asked him to calm down and stop the car in a safe place until the police arrived.

He continued, “The patrol men arrived within minutes, and were keen to supply the car with fuel themselves.”