‘El Hormiguero’ He continues to resort to veteran guests to settle his good streak of audiences. After the double visit of Maribel Verdú and Mariela Garriga last Tuesday, the protagonist of the ‘show’ of the ants was Luis Fonsi. The Puerto Rican artist sat on Wednesday night March 5 with Pablo Motosthis time alone, because the reason for his visit was the presentation of his new Spanish tour ‘The trip’, baptized by the album with which he celebrated his 25th anniversary in music. He has three concerts left to close the cycle: in Madrid, in Seville and the gold brooch in his land, Puerto Rico.

On this occasion, Motos was interested in knowing the bad side of the concerts. “What has been the worst time you have spent?” The presenter wanted to know.

“It happens,” said the artist. In fact, he said that just last night he gave a concert in Gran Canaria with enormous difficulty. “He didn’t stop raining … They covered the team because there was no roof, suddenly he escmporated and rained again.” «On other occasions the musicians lose flights. The difficult part is traveling. When one arrives, the beautiful part begins, but especially when one has many consecutive shows, the move is strong, ”he added.

Although at a technical level also emerge unforeseen. To show, what happened to him this summer in a concert while giving everything with his hit ‘Heart in the suitcase’. The light left. Suddenly everything goes out, the audio leaves. I kept singing, although we clearly saw that there was a problem. Luckily, thanks to the public we could finish the song A Capella.









After the show, they finally detected the problem. «We realized that there was a man selling hot dogs and had disconnected one of the main lines to plug his cart. I swear, Pablo. I can’t invent this.

Jorge Salvador’s’ paw

The talk with the guest continued for a few minutes normally. But the unforeseen events accompanied Luis Fonsi also in ‘El Hormiguero‘. Suddenly, a clear horn sound interrupted the interview.

“Let’s see. Wait a moment, ”Requena apologized as he left the table to discover what that noise had been. Fonsi followed. “All good? What happened? ”He asked confused.

The culprit of that script turn was JOrge Salvadorthe producer of the program. “Why do you have a horn?” Motos inquired, somewhat annoying, but causing the laughter attack of those present. As Salvador explained after apologizing, “because then we have the car contest and it is the signal I do.” “What happens is that they have left me here, I have moved my foot and I have stepped on,” he justified.

“We are doing a television program,” Motos settled before continuing with the interview.