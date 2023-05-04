Mash: an unexploded 500-kilogram bomb was found in the village of Golovchino near Belgorod

An unexploded 500-kilogram bomb FAB-500 was found in the village of Golovchino, Belgorod Region. Writes about it Telegram-Mash channel.

According to the authors of the post, about a week ago, a bomb fell on the territory of a private house and went underground. The owner of the site heard the sound of a blow and found a funnel in her yard, after which she immediately turned to emergency services. Before destroying the projectile, it was necessary to evacuate 56 residents of the street adjacent to the site, and also wait for the rains to end. Only after that did the experts unearth and neutralize the ammunition.

In its turn, TelegramThe Shot channel clarifies that the FAB-500 fell on the site of a resident of Golovchino on April 25 and went 15 meters underground. The day before, the projectile was destroyed at the firing range.

The ownership of the ammunition is still unknown. FAB-500 are in service with both Russian and Ukrainian military. According to information from open sources, these high-explosive bombs are compatible with most Soviet aircraft.

This is the third incident with the fall of FAB-500 shells in the region in two weeks. On April 20, an aerial bomb accidentally descended from a Russian Su-34 fighter jet flying over Belgorod and exploded. As a result of the emergency, several residential buildings were damaged. The Ministry of Defense said that an investigation is underway into the incident.

On April 22, at the site of the first incident, another FAB-500 was discovered, which went five meters underground. Specialists took the projectile to the firing range and destroyed it.