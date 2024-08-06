An unexpected visitor appeared during the surfing competition at the Olympic Games

During the last day of the surfing competition at the Olympic Games, held in Tahiti, French Polynesia, an unexpected surprise caught everyone’s attention. A whale appeared jumping in the crystal-clear waters, filmed by the official cameras of the event, whose main venue is in Paris.

The whale kept a safe distance from the competitors. Tatiana Weston-Webb from Brazil and Brisa Hennessy from Costa Ricawho were competing in their semi-final. Their presence provided spectators and photographers with an unforgettable moment at these Olympic Games.

Whale in Olympics Photo:JEROME BROUILLET / AFP Share

This is not an isolated case of wildlife encounters during surfing competitions around the world, where birds, seals and even sharks have made unexpected appearances.

In Tahiti, which hosts this part of the Olympic event some 16,000 kilometres from Paris, whales are frequent visitors during their mating, birth and migration seasons.

Tahiti is also home to several protected marine areas. Last April, indigenous leaders in the South Pacific, including members of Tahiti, signed a treaty recognizing whales as “legal persons.” However, this declaration has not yet been incorporated into the laws of the signatory countries.

The image of the whale captured during the Games spread quickly on social media, similar to what happened a few days earlier with a photograph of Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina.

