It was just a few days ago that Apple launched the second version of the brand’s latest operating system available with iOS 18.2. We saw how it was full of new and interesting functions, many of them related to Artificial Intelligence (although unfortunately they are not yet available in our country), but there are some others that we can enjoy.

But in this article we are going to focus on one of these recently presented developments, but which Until now we did not know it existed because Apple itself has not announced it or given it much importancealthough it is something that users have been demanding for a long time.

If you are or have been an Apple user, you will know that all the brand’s devices work by default with the company’s own Safari browser, and although you can choose others, For convenience, many users use it as it is native to the device.

But, imagine you’ve been using Safari on your iPhone for years so you have tons of saved bookmarks, a long browsing history, and lots of important passwords stored in this browser and now you decide to switch to an Android phone.

Before, if you wanted to transfer all that data to your new browser, you needed a Mac as an intermediaryHowever, with the iOS 18.2 update, Safari is rolling out a new feature that will allow you to export all your data (bookmarks, history, passwords) directly from your iPhone or iPad. This means that you can change devices or browsers without losing your information or having to depend on a Mac computer.

It should be noted that If you go from one Apple device to another, this novelty hardly affects you because Apple already offers excellent integration between its devices through iCloud. But that does not mean that it is an interesting function that users have been asking for for many years.

The reason why Apple has probably not promoted this tool much is because it is precisely to switch from an Apple device to another brand, such as Android or Huawei, and since their intention is not for you to change sides, although they now make your life easier, you don’t want to encourage that.