After testing positive for coronavirus Thursday, Carolina Pampita Ardohaín She fired at journalists who criticized her for having become ill and allegedly not taking proper care of her four months pregnant. “If you get infected, they crucify you”the actress said in an Instagram story.

“Empathy 0. How can they insult me ​​just for being sick and when this virus is everywhere and nobody is exempt from contracting it? It touches all of us, us, or a loved one, in some way, sooner or later. The one who gets sick is not the villain in this story, he is the victim! “Wrote Pampita, notably angry with some journalists.

“I already explained to you and there is proof that in Mexico none of us who traveled got infected, but it helps to keep talking about it. I hope it is not your turn or your loved ones to go through this disease, I do not wish it on anyone because you really feel terrible, and that is if you are lucky not to end up in hospital. I would never make firewood from the fallen tree! “, Added the model.

One of those who had criticized Pampita’s actions was Dr. Mariana Lestelle in The angels of the morning (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 11). “Pregnancy alters the response of the immune system. Y risks are higher for pregnant women”, The specialist had said.

Pampita’s download on Instagram.

While the journalist Marcela Tauro was even tougher: “For me it was wrong. I am responsible, I did not go on vacation. I have a teenage son and I would not leave. And with young children, less. And pregnant? For anything, not just the Covid. Anything grabs you and you’re far from your doctor. ”

The truth is that after so much criticism, Nicole Neumann went to bank in Pampita for having gone through a similar situation when he was infected with Covid.

“You are right. The same thing happened to me and you banked me. Today I bank you. Any questions, info, whatever you need (I think we are in the same neighborhood) here I am. @pampitaoficial they get better”Nicole posted on her Instagram account.

Nicole Neumann posted a message of support to her colleague, Pampita Ardohaín. Photo: Instagram.

Neumann, who had the disease asymptomatic in August, had been harshly criticized for blaming her maid for infecting her.

However, the blonde did not remain silent and made a post similar to Pampita’s: “I am going to continue putting my energy into healing because I am with all the love in the world going through this disease alone, while I have to cook for my daughters and clean a home … Maybe I should be resting, right? But what It should not be having to answer and waste energy on lying sorets and evil beings… I hope they apologize for telling lies and false versions of a mother who is alone and still experiencing an illness. Shit, “the model had written while she was recovering from the disease.

