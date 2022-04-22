The “Blue House”, the presidential headquarters in South Korea, confirmed that the two leaders exchanged friendly messages, without revealing their details.

On Friday, the official North Korean News Agency said Kim and Moon considered that inter-Korean relations would develop if “the two sides, with hope, make consistent efforts.”

The agency added that Kim also said that the “historic” summits with Moon gave people “hope for the future.”

She noted that Kim expressed his “appreciation for the suffering and efforts made by Moon Jae-in for the great cause of the nation until the last days of his tenure,” according to “AFP”.

Moon met the North Korean leader three times and contributed to talks between Kim and former US President Donald Trump.

Since 2019, inter-Korean negotiations have stalled, in part due to differences over sanctions relief and what North Korea might be willing to give up in exchange.

Since then, Pyongyang has described the South Korean president as a “weak mediator”, and demolished the inter-Korean liaison office on its soil, one of the symbols of calm on the peninsula and was built with funding from Seoul.