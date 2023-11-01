He was on board his motorbike when he collided with a car: the dynamics are still to be clarified

Another dramatic road accident occurred in the municipality of Flumini di Quartu, precisely along via Leonardo da Vinci. Maximiliano Vinchesi he lost his life at the age of 49. The entire community mourns the unexpected loss of the Marshal of the Sassari Brigade.

Maximiliano Vinchesi was well known and respected by the entire community. He was an army marshal, he loved kitesurfing and motorbikes. And it was precisely on his Yamaha that he lost his life. While walking along Via Leonardo da Vinci, the 49-year-old stopped collided with a Citroen. The dynamics of the road accident are not yet clear and are being examined by the police. The other driver, driving the small car, escaped unharmed. It was he who raised the alarm to the emergency services.

The 118 health workers rushed to the scene and tried to do everything possible to save Maximiliano’s life. However, the injuries sustained following the impact were too serious and there was nothing they could do except declare the man’s death.

The investigators have opened a case for a traffic crime and are trying to reconstruct theexact dynamics of the accident, also to establish the responsibilities of both drivers.

Condolences also came from the army, which sent its closeness and affection to the Vinchesi family.

The last goodbye to Maximiliano Vinchesi

Many attended the funeral, celebrated in church of Santa Maria degli Angeli in Flumini di Quartu. Those who knew and respected him wanted to support, on that very sad day, his parents Alessandra and Mariano, his brothers Mirko and Alessandro, his partner Pamela and all his relatives. Also present were the commander of the Sassari Brigade, General Stefano Messina, the commander of the 151st Infantry Regiment, Colonel Alessio Argese and numerous soldiers.

The coffin was wrapped in the tricolor and carried by the soldiers of the honor escort. Above the coffin the photograph, the saber, the decorations, the Sassarino headgear, all the symbols of his immense service for the army. At the foot of the coffin was the flower cushion of the army chief of staff, general of the army Piero Serino.

All those present bid farewell to the soldier for the last time. Maximiliano Vinchesi will continue to live forever in their hearts.