The investiture of the new mayor of Barcelona, ​​the socialist Jaume Collboni, began on Saturday twenty minutes late. It was 5:20 p.m., Collboni did not appear and the telephones were burning in the municipal group of the PP. The delay was the last display of the frenzy that had been experienced in Barcelona since Wednesday afternoon. The penultimate screen was when, at 4:00 p.m., the common members of former mayor Ada Colau dropped the bomb: they would vote for the PSC in the investiture. The pact that the winner of the elections had forged, Xavier Trias (Junts), and ERC, which would give them the mayoralty if there was no alternative majority of 21 councilors, was blown up. And there was: those who added socialists, commoners and the PP.

During the previous hour, nerves took over the Saló de Cent, the noblest room with the most history in the town hall building. Junts or ERC guests with long faces. Confusion among socialists and commoners. On the first bench, Trias’s wife, Collboni’s sister and mother, and Maragall’s wife, seated sideways with a circumstantial face. In the offices of the consistory, the veterans saw it coming and wrote two versions of the documents: decrees, press releases, web updates. Whether Collboni was mayor depended on the votes of the PP, but nothing is what it is until it happens. What follows is the account of the 72 heart-stopping hours that preceded an unusual inauguration —conditioned by the general elections of 23-J and the hysteria in all the parties—, and which was tense, unpleasant and with speeches and reproaches between parties tougher than can be remembered.

Wednesday 14. Afternoon. Vox does not resort to the count. The investiture will be on Saturday. The parties that obtained representation in Barcelona had been convinced for days that Vox would go to court with its demand that invalid votes be reviewed, because they were 1,500 ballots away from achieving a third councilor and a confusion in the logo had invalidated an indeterminate number of votes. their votes. The appeal would have postponed the investiture to July 7, and the negotiations were being taken calmly. At 7:10 p.m. the WhatsApp to the newsrooms: “Vox rules out taking legal action against the Central Electoral Board.” Junts and ERC had been negotiating a government agreement for days and everything is accelerating. At the PSC, where nothing is ever improvised, as if an alarm clock went off, the gear is activated. The slogan: put pressure on the commons to avoid a pro-independence government, for which two votes of the PP will also be needed.

Thursday 15. Tomorrow. The talks on the pro-independence front are advancing. Junts and ERC channel their pact, transcend concessions to the Republican Ernest Maragall, how many areas and districts would those of Xavier Trias be willing to cede.

Thursday 15. Afternoon. PSC pact proposal and slam of the commons. The Socialists summon the press at their headquarters in Poblenou. Collboni appears to ask for Colau’s vote and offer him to enter the government. Not a word from the PP, whom the Socialists also put pressure on indirectly: “If there is a majority of 19, someone will have to position themselves if they want to make Trias or Collboni mayor.” The commons respond: slamming the door. It is given by Colau’s number two, Jordi Martí: “With the PP we are not even going to the corner.” “We will not make any agreement that involves the PP, which agrees with Vox and says that it will support any government that dismantles Colau’s legacy.” Martí is the visible face of Colau’s negotiators (in the rear are councilor Gemma Tarafa and Adrià Alemany, a member of the executive and a key figure in the organization’s decisions). In the PSC, the spokesperson for the negotiations is councilor Laia Bonet, and the plumbers are the organization secretary, Carlos Prieto, and Albert Dalmau, one of Collboni’s trusted people.

Friday the 16th. Tomorrow. Sirera raises her tone: she wants Colau’s head. The leader of the PP ranks, Daniel Sirera, who in the campaign promised to oust Colau and avoid a pro-independence government, reveals that he will vote for the PSC if Colau departs from him. More pressure on the commons.

Friday the 16th. Afternoon. Collboni-Colau meeting. The commons keep the no. Collboni invites Colau and they have a meeting. The Socialists’ version is that Collboni reiterates Thursday’s offer: the votes of the commons and the commitment to enter the municipal executive. According to the commons, he offers them the “secret pact” to which the former mayor referred in her speech on Saturday. “A government pact, very similar to the one we had in the last term, signed and kept in a drawer secretly from Sirera, and make it known after the summer,” says a source from the commons. Colau says no way.

Friday the 16th. Last minute. Junts-ERC Pact ready. PSC maximum pressure. Junts and ERC announce that they have the pact ready and that their bases will ratify it on Saturday at noon. The pressure on the commons intensifies from the PSC. “The commons were very closed and bridges are activated, calls to veterans of the formation to convince them,” say socialist sources. The argument: that if they don’t vote for Collboni, Trias will be mayor. The pressures crack the resounding no in the heads of some common people. It has been a click.

The president of Junts, Laura Borrás, and the party’s general secretary, Jordi Turull, on Saturday at the Consell de Cent, when Trias was losing his chances of being mayor. albert garcia

Saturday 17. Tomorrow. Meeting of the councilors of Colau. The nine councilors of Barcelona en Comú meet at the headquarters on Carrer de Marina, convinced to vote for their candidate. But the doubt grows. “Which is less bad, Trias, who has promised to dismantle the legacy of Colau, or Collboni, with whom they have governed although they have differences on such far-reaching issues as the expansion of the airport or mobility?”, they wonder. There is no time to consult the bases. An extraordinary coordinator is convened (a body made up of about 40 people from neighborhoods and thematic axes).

Saturday 17. 13.00. Extraordinary coordinator of the commons and endorsement of the Junts and ERC militants to the Trias-Maragall pact. While the endorsements of the Junts and ERC militants arrive, the coordinator begins, with more than half of the people connected online. Colau explains his meeting with Collboni. Martí exposes the dilemma: let Trias be mayor and the right to govern the city again or vote for Collboni to avoid it. Those present express doubts and expose contradictions. Vote for who left the government and was criticized throughout the campaign? Support those who defend the expansion of the airport or stop the pedestrianizations? What will think who has voted for them? There is no fuss, there are only four hours left for the vote. In an organization where critics reproach the lack of strategy and debate, only the rush was missing. After listening, the municipal group understands that going to the opposition and voting for Collboni without going into government with him and the votes of the PP is the lesser evil. There is no vote, but the leader, Ada Colau, is in favor. At 2:30 p.m., some councilors stay for a sandwich, others go home to get dressed for the 5:00 p.m. plenary session.

Saturday 17. 15.30. A Colau councilor in a taxi, called Collboni and the bomb in the press release. A Barcelona en Comú councilor who has stopped by the house to change takes a taxi to the City Hall and tells the driver about the decision of the commons to vote for Collboni. The taxi driver, who recognized her, does not reveal who she was. At 3:45 p.m., Janet Sanz, three on Colau’s list, calls the Socialists to inform them of the decision. At 4:00 p.m., the press department distributes the press release: “The Barcelona en Comú councilors will vote for Jaume Collboni and go over to the opposition.”

The leader of the municipal group of the PP, Daniel Sirera, on Saturday before the plenary session to invest the new mayor of Barcelona. albert garcia

Saturday 17. Between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Although the communiqué of the commons can only be deduced that the PP will also support Collboni, the ball is in their court: bombardment of calls and messages to press officers and prominent members of the popular. The socialists assure that the popular ones are not quite convinced to vote for a socialist. The time for the plenary session is approaching and Collboni and Sirera are also talking on the phone; Although they are in the same building, the Town Hall, they are on different floors. The popular ones ask for guarantees that the PSC will not give entry to the common ones in the Consistory and that Collboni endorses his campaign requests in terms of order and security. But there is nothing in writing, nor does Collboni refer to his commitment during the speech. This Sunday, Maragall and Trias assured that the votes of common and PP are part of a State operation orchestrated by Pedro Sánchez, Alberto Núñez Feijóo and Yolanda Díaz. The PSOE denies it. This Sunday, Feijóo boasted that his party “has been decisive so that the independentistas do not govern the capital of Catalonia.” Sirera said that he did not receive instructions from Madrid, but he did ask that they help him “to make a good pact for Barcelona.” And he presumes that he has been faithful to his electoral promise to oust Colau and avoid a pro-independence mayor. The Socialists are convinced that the commoners will enter the municipal government after the elections, they assure that even Colau pointed it out in his speech: that they remain open to the pact, that with 10 councilors it is not possible to govern, that they do not agree with the right. The common ones maintain that no: that or tripartite with ERC, or nothing. But they also assured on Thursday that they would not participate in any equation of which the PP was a part. Meanwhile, the militancy asks them how to explain the decision to family, friends and co-workers.

