Barceloneta beach last May. MASSIMILIANO MINOCRI

The crisis had a heterogeneous impact, and the shock wave that unfolds through the productive apparatus is equally uneven. The global data are encouraging: companies anticipate a strong rebound in their turnover, consolidating recent results (accumulated increase in turnover up to April of 13.9% in industry and 6.5% in services); tourism comes out of the coma induced by the pandemic, as shown by the pull of hotel reservations and air travel; and enrollment in social security is growing at a rate close to record highs.

However, global trends overshadow strong disparities, depending on the ability of each sector to offset the upturn in inflation that is brewing in parallel with the recovery. The sectors that have benefited the most both from the increase in the price of energy and raw materials, and from the expansion of activity stand out. In May alone, energy prices grew 2.6%, raising the rise so far this year to 18%. The prices of intermediate products show a similar trend, although less pronounced (2.1% and 9.8%, respectively). However, billing rates for consumer goods and equipment, although on the rise, remain at moderate levels. Services, for their part, barely reflect the general trend (proof of this, the services CPI does not lift its head).

This pattern exacerbates the gaps caused by the crisis in 2020, foreshadowing, on the one hand, a notable improvement in the financial situation of some of the least affected sectors such as energy, agribusiness and a large part of manufacturing. The export boom provides an additional boost to the industry as a whole, thanks to the rebound in international markets and the favorable competitive positioning of Spanish companies with a presence abroad. Construction is also embarking on an expansive path in the heat of the dammed demand effect. On the other hand, however, the scenario is very uncertain for service companies that lack bargaining power and therefore cannot transfer the increased cost of production to their billing rates. Thus, despite the good progress of global activity, it is advisable to activate aid mechanisms for indebted but viable companies: direct transfers that, except in some communities, only exist in the BOE; participatory credits in the preparatory phase; and restructuring of liabilities. A regulatory change is also urgently needed to speed up the resolution of unviable companies.

Households are the most affected by inflationary pressures, as they cannot directly affect the rise in consumer prices on their income. Wage agreements are characterized by strong inertia, and so far evolve more moderately than in 2020, a year with deflation. We are therefore looking at a marked erosion of the purchasing power of families for this year, and its corollary: a recovery in private consumption that is less buoyant than anticipated before the “reflation” stage. The income gap is also widening to the detriment of households with low income levels, due to the disproportionate weight of the energy bill in their consumption basket.

In short, a part of the economy – the most powerful – is accelerating, thanks to surprising export dynamism, the return of tourism and the upward cycle in construction. But the other is hitting the brakes, as a consequence of the rise in prices and its impact on the income of the most disadvantaged households and companies with more restricted margins. Sectoral and social inequalities are worsening, showing the need to reinforce incentives for mobility and requalification in the main anti-crisis instruments (aid to companies, ERTE, minimum vital income). A new challenge for the imminent implementation of the European recovery plan.

Prices The industrial price index increased 1.6% in May, raising the accumulated rise in the year to 9.2%. Although energy products and electricity are the most expensive, with year-on-year increases of more than 30%, intermediate goods such as iron, steel and basic chemicals also contribute to inflationary pressures. Similarly, the PMI indicator for industrial prices in the euro area points to growth rates that are close to the highest in the series that began in the late 1990s.

Raymond Torres He is the director of business at Funcas. On Twitter: @RaymondTorres_