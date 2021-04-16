He met an unemployed (African) well-known driver in his fifties (Asian) by assaulting and robbing him.

The Public Prosecution investigation stated that the driver (the victim) stopped for the former on the side of the road and agreed to drive him, so the latter grabbed him by the neck and stole him, and the accused was arrested and referred to the Criminal Court, which ruled him imprisoned for six months and deported.

The victim (51 years) said in the prosecution’s investigations that he was driving his car in the Al Quoz Industrial Area after midnight of the incident, and he saw the accused pointing his hand and stopped for him, and the latter asked him to drive him to a nearby location, so the driver agreed as a matter of doing good, but he was surprised by the accused holding him from His neck and asks him to take out what he has of money, otherwise his friends who are near the place will come to hit him.

The victim added that he took out 200 dirhams first and gave it to the accused, but the latter took the initiative to put his hand in the victim’s pocket, and took all the money in his possession. He also seized his iPhone X mobile phone, and forced him to disclose the secret code of the phone, then he opened it. The vehicle door and left.

The driver indicated that he could not resist the accused, because it was too late, and he was afraid that he would be armed and would harm him, so he preferred to be safe.

For his part, a witness from Dubai Police said, in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that the descriptions of the accused were circulated, and his identity was determined through police sources, and he was arrested immediately, and he was found in possession of the stolen money and the phone, and he denied committing the crime.

When asked about the seizures, he stated that he had found them on the ground, so he was presented to the victim in the diagnosis queue, and the latter knew him three times in a row, pointing out that the accused was confused when he asked him to take out what he had, and the victim was identified by his phone.





