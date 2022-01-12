In Bitsevsky forest, an unemployed visitor with a knife attacked a Russian. The incident was reported by agency “Moscow” with reference to the press service of the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in the capital.

The victim was a native of the Orenburg region born in 1992. The police arrived to the call after receiving information about a bloody man in Bitsevsky forest. Doctors diagnosed the victim with stab wounds to the right cheek, a penetrating stab-cut wound of the chest on the left, and left-sided pneumothorax.

A few hours after the incident, doctors detained a suspect in the attack, a native of the Kemerovo region, born in 1983. A criminal case was initiated under clause “h” of Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Russia (“Intentional infliction of grievous bodily harm”). The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier, in the Salaryevo area, there was a mass brawl with the use of knives. One of the victims, wounded with a knife, was helped by an eyewitness with vodka.