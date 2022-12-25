An unemployed (Asian) 26-year-old did not respect the sanctity of his neighbours, and spied on his neighbor and his wife, taking advantage of their presence in a room in a shared residence with him. The right moment came and he started filming them through a hole in a wooden wall. I discovered a recording of about 25 seconds of them, and he was referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which in turn referred him to court on charges of indecent assault on a man and a woman. The court convicted him and punished him with two months’ imprisonment and deportation from the country.

According to the details of the case, according to the certainty of the court and stated in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, that the victim lives with his wife in a room in a shared residence due to their financial conditions, and while he is with her like all husbands, believing that he is safe from violating their sanctity, or spying on them, he was surprised by the inappropriate behavior Moral by his accused neighbor.

A witness from the Dubai Police said that a report was received from the victim about an incident of violating the privacy and insulting the modesty of his wife in a shared residence where they reside in one of the buildings.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the victim said that the rooms in the residence are separated by wooden walls, pointing out that he was with his wife and felt that someone was watching them, and he was shocked by his neighbor who resides in the next room directing his phone camera at them through a hole located next to the air conditioner, so he immediately got up and grabbed The phone from his hand and reported the incident to the police.

By asking the accused in the incident, he confessed to his crime, explaining that the time was about one in the morning, and he heard voices emanating from his neighbor and his wife in the next room, so he peeped at them through a hole in the wooden barrier separating the two rooms, then decided to photograph them with his mobile phone, and indeed he took pictures for 25 seconds, before he The victim finds out, extends his hand and pulls the phone from him, admits his mistake and asks during the trial session for clemency. For its part, the court amended the correct description of the incident from indecent assault to the charge of infringement of private life.

In the merits of the ruling, the court affirmed that the definitive evidence of the validity of the incident and its establishment against the accused was evident in the arrest report and the testimony of the victim, and this was supported by the accused’s detailed admission of violating the sanctity of the private life of the two victims without their knowledge by surreptitiously photographing them by phone, and it ruled that he be imprisoned for two months. And deportation from the country after serving the sentence.