An unemployed woman lured a woman with a trick, as he took advantage of her publishing an advertisement requesting a job opportunity, and included her phone number, so he called her, and deluded her with his ability to provide her with a job in a hospital, then he stole her phone and fled.

The Dubai Police arrested him and referred him to the Public Prosecution, which in turn referred him to the Criminal Court on charges of theft at night. The court convicted him and sentenced him to one month in prison and a fine of 3,000 dirhams, the value of the phone.

In detail, the facts of the case, as established in the court’s certainty, and stated in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, stated that the accused agreed on an appointment with the victim at a bus station behind a hospital, and asked her to use her mobile phone to make a call, so she gave it to him in good faith, and was surprised by him stealing it and taking refuge fleeing from the place, and could not catch up with him.

In the investigations of the Public Prosecution, the victim stated that she placed an advertisement through an electronic application three months before the incident, requesting a job opportunity, then she received a call from the accused telling her that he could provide her with a job opportunity in a hospital in the Al Qusais area, and he agreed to meet her at a bus station. Then he asked her to go to a restaurant to wait for his official at work, as he is responsible for providing the job opportunity.

During their return to the bus station, he claimed to her that he did not have phone credit, and wanted to make a contact with the official, asking her for her phone, so she gave it to him, then she was surprised by him stealing it and fleeing.

After conducting investigations and taking legal action, the police managed to arrest the accused. When asked in the record of inference and the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he confessed to stealing the victim’s phone, attributing his behavior to the fact that she took a picture of him through him, then he retracted his statement before the court and denied the accusation against him, and asked for a ruling with the use of clemency.

In the reasons for its ruling, the court stated that the material element in the crime of theft was investigated in this incident, as it was available by taking the stolen thing and appropriating it by removing it from the possession of its owner without his consent.

The criminal intent was also achieved, in light of the perpetrator’s knowledge that he had taken the phone without the consent of its owner.

The court ended up convicting the accused of seizing the victim’s phone, and transferring his possession to him, without her consent, based on his confession from which the truth was extracted, and then sentenced him to one month in prison, and fined him the value of the phone because it could not be recovered.

A company discovers the thefts of its guard after his resignation

An electromechanical company in Dubai realized that it was being systematically robbed by the person concerned with guarding its warehouse, after he submitted his resignation, as it was discovered during the inventory of the place that he had stolen electric and copper cables, scaffolding and other materials, the value of which exceeds 92 thousand dirhams, and sold it for his benefit, so it filed a complaint against him, and it was completed He was arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution, and from there to the Criminal Court, which ruled that he be imprisoned for three months, deported from the state, and fined the value of the stolen items.

The director of personnel affairs in the victim company stated, in the Public Prosecution’s investigations, that “the accused was assigned the profession of warehouse keeper in the Jebel Ali Industrial Area, and he continued to perform his duties until he decided to submit his resignation.” After the termination of his services, the materials in the warehouse, which he was entrusted with guarding, were checked, and it was found that he was constantly stealing them. Its price was estimated at 92 thousand dirhams.

By asking the accused in the investigations of the Public Prosecution, he admitted to selling the stolen goods, realizing that he did so according to the instructions of the Director of Personnel Affairs who issued the complaint against him, but he did not provide evidence to prove the validity of his claim. The accused asked the victim to use her phone to make a call, so she gave it to him and was surprised by him stealing it and fleeing from the place.