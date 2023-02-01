“We ask the locals to beware of any strong explosions because they are still going on,” Ricardo William of the island nation’s meteorological and geohazard department told AFP.

A “danger zone” has been identified with a radius of 10 km around the underwater volcano “East Ebi”, which is located 68 km from the capital, Port Vila.

After reports of fumes over the site, the dormant volcano spewed ash up to 100 meters early Wednesday.

The volcanic activity began just before 8:00 am (2100 GMT Tuesday), according to the local meteorological department.

Witness Philip Dick told AFP that the ground began to shake before smoke appeared over the site.

“Then the explosions started… and there is still a foul smell of sulfur in the surrounding villages,” he added.

Officials raised the volcano’s alert status to level one, meaning “minor disturbances” on a scale of one to five.

Authorities have asked locals on the neighboring islands of Ibe and Tongoa to avoid the coast, fearing that “current volcanic eruptions could cause a possible tsunami”.

She noted that the Alaska Tsunami Warning Center has not yet recorded any activity in the Vanuatu region, but “such volcanic eruptions have the potential to cause tsunamis.”

Vanuatu was hit by a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in early January off the archipelago’s largest island, Espiritu Santo, in the north.

Vanuatu is located on the Pacific Ring of Fire, which is subject to frequent seismic and volcanic activity.