The Community Contributions Authority – Ma’an and the Emirates Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding aimed at creating an efficient volunteer environment that strengthens the volunteer work system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

According to the memorandum of understanding, community members can apply to become registered volunteers in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and upon registration of the application, the registered volunteers will be evaluated to ensure their capabilities and skills to meet the social challenges identified by the Department of Community Development, thus providing an opportunity for members of society to contribute to the assistance and support of their community.

The MoU reflects the partnership Abu Dhabi’s strategy to consolidate volunteer work in various sectors that include development, research, community participation and training, and contribute to creating an efficient and effective volunteer environment that supports the process of social development and strengthens the economic system in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

And it is in line with the guidelines and principles of the voluntary work policy issued by the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, to organize volunteer work in the emirate, with the aim of creating an effective volunteer environment by spreading awareness and encouraging participation by all segments of society.

The signing of the memorandum was attended by Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, member of the Executive Council, member of the Board of Directors and Managing Director of the Emirates Foundation, and the head of the Community Development Department, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, while the Director General of the Community Contributions Authority – together Salama Al Amimi, and CEO of the Emirates Foundation Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi.

The memorandum of understanding embodies the starting point for a systematic strategy for volunteer work in the emirate in mutual partnership between two pioneering parties in the social field, namely the Together Authority and the Emirates Foundation, which work in unison to build an action plan with the aim of activating community participation and volunteering.

Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan expressed his happiness at the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Emirates Foundation and the Authority for Community Contributions – together, stressing that the memorandum contributes to strengthening the bonds of joint cooperation between the two sides and supports their tireless efforts in community participation and volunteer work and achieving the maximum possible benefit from the targeted joint volunteer programs. Created in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Salama Al-Amimi affirmed: “We are pleased to cooperate with the Emirates Foundation, as we share common principles and goals that are in the interest of volunteer work, as well as its pioneering role in encouraging youth to innovate and creativity based on science and knowledge, through programs and initiatives that support their skills in various practical fields.”

And she continued, “We seek cooperation to define the basic requirements for building an effective system for volunteer work in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, to witness a rapid transition from planning and research towards practical implementation to record positive results that benefit the people of our society.”

Ahmed Talib Al Shamsi said: “We are pleased with this cooperation with the Community Contributions Authority – Together, which contributes to achieving the goals of volunteer work and specialized volunteer participation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to enhancing joint coordination to design and provide specialized training programs for volunteers.”





