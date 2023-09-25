Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The Emirates Businesswomen Council signed a memorandum of understanding with On Pacific, in the presence of Her Excellency Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State, and Humaid bin Salem, Secretary General of the Federation of Emirates Chambers.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Engineer Farida Abdullah Al-Awadhi, Chairwoman of the Emirates Businesswomen’s Council, and by Engineer Mohamed Kamal, CEO of the company, on behalf of On Pacific.

This memorandum aims to work jointly on innovative applications based on artificial intelligence, which can contribute to improving efficiency, increasing productivity, and providing innovative solutions to the challenges facing women entrepreneurs, thus enhancing their competitive participation in economic and social life by providing technical and advisory support.

In his speech, Abdullah Mohammed Al Mazrouei, President of the Federation of Emirates Chambers, extended his deepest thanks and gratitude to Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, President of the General Women’s Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Supreme President of the Family Development Foundation – Honorary President of the Emirates Business Women’s Council, “Mother of the Emirates,” for her role. Supporting Emirati women’s issues, especially female entrepreneurs.

Farida Abdullah Al Awadhi, President of the Emirates Businesswomen Council, stressed that cooperation with experts in the field of artificial intelligence will help female entrepreneurs exploit artificial intelligence technology to expand the scope of their work and explore new opportunities. It will also contribute to developing more innovative and effective products and services. Artificial intelligence technologies can help women entrepreneurs improve their operations and increase efficiency, which contributes to reducing costs.