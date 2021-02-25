Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, a tripartite memorandum of understanding was signed between Kipelcorp and Atlas Communications – both of which are members of the Emirates Defense Companies Council – with the Indian company Sasmus, a leader in the manufacture of electrical and visual connection cable systems. And that was in the pavilion of the Economic Balance Council at the International Defense Exhibition (IDEX 2021), where the memorandum was signed by Rashid Al Mutawa, CEO of Kipelecorp and Samer Jamoul, Managing Director of Atlas and Chandra Shekhar, Managing Director of SASMUS.

The memorandum stipulates that the three companies will cooperate in establishing future projects as well as establishing a manufacturing facility at Tawazun Industrial Complex in Abu Dhabi.

Following the signing, Matar Ali Al Rumaithi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Defense Companies Council, expressed his happiness with the agreement, which included two board member companies with Sasmus, noting that the agreement meets one of the most important objectives of the Council, which is to facilitate partnerships between the UAE defense companies and leading global institutions.