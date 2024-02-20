The Emirates Health Services Corporation signed a memorandum of understanding with the Asan Medical Center in the Republic of South Korea, aiming to enhance cooperation and joint coordination between the two sides in three pivotal areas, including the educational and research field and the visiting doctors program.

The memorandum aims to provide clinical services to patients and develop integrated health care programs, in addition to advancing advanced research and enriching knowledge in line with the organization’s strategy to strengthen the health sector in the country.

The signing of the memorandum of understanding was witnessed by the Director General of the Emirates Health Services Corporation, Dr. Yousef Mohammed Al Sarkal, and the Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to the country, Yu Jae-sung, and it was signed by the Acting Executive Director of the Medical Services Sector, Dr. Issam Al Zarouni, and the Director of International Affairs at Asan Medical Center, Dr. In Ho Jeon.

The memorandum of understanding stipulates that the two sides will cooperate in the medical fields through joint work in the clinical fields, providing support in developing a comprehensive health care program, providing smart technologies to enhance the management of clinical operations, and enhancing educational programs by examining ways of cooperation in residency and fellowship programs for Emirati doctors and training doctors and allied health personnel. .

Dr. Yousef Muhammad Al Sarkal stressed that the conclusion of the memorandum of understanding reflects the commitment to developing and strengthening medical capabilities and providing comprehensive and advanced health care to patients, in addition to exchanging experiences and knowledge between the medical staff on both sides, which is reflected in achieving positive results that are reflected in the quality of health services provided to the community.

For his part, the Korean ambassador to the country expressed his happiness with this cooperation, which aims to enhance mutual development in clinical practices, research and training of medical staff between Asan Medical Center and the Emirates Health Services Corporation, which contributes to achieving tangible and positive results in the future of health care between Korea and the Emirates.